LCS teams vote to walk out ahead of Summer Split

Members of the League Championship Series Players Association voted to walk out of the upcoming LCS Summer Split.

Their action was taken following an announcement earlier this month by Riot Games that ruled LCS organizations can shut down their North America Challengers League teams. As a result, teams were disbanded, putting players and coaches out of their jobs.

The players association announced its decision early Monday in a social media post.

“We stand at this impasse because actions were taken by Riot without prior communication or discussion with the LCS players,” the post read, in part. “The LCSPA sincerely hopes Riot will avert this walk out by joining us in the coming days to have open and transparent discussions so that we can forge collaborative solutions to ensure the best futures for the LCS and the NACL.”

Riot Games had not responded with a statement of its own as of early Monday afternoon.

“This is not a decision LCS players have come to lightly,” the players’ post read. “Countless discussions and debates were had between all LCS players in the week leading to this historic vote. One thing is clear from those conversations — our players want to play and compete above all else. Joining hands to put competition aside is a testament to the significance and urgency of the issues at hand.”

ESports.gg reported that Riot Games took its action on May 13 to give LCS organizations more financial and operational options. LCS organizations that dropped their NACL programs in the aftermath included Cloud9, 100 Thieves, TSM and Immortals.

The 10-team, $200,000 LCS Summer Split is scheduled to begin Thursday at Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles. The top three finishers receive direct entry into the League of Legends World Championship.

