Denver Broncos reportedly turned down Courtland Sutton trade offers from Steelers and Rams for very interesting reason

Despite months of rumors and speculation about the Denver Broncos possibly trading wide receiver Courtland Sutton, a new report suggests the team wants to hold on to him because of the potential dynamite duo he could form with first-round pick Bo Nix.

The Broncos stunned many around the NFL when they used the 12th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft to take Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. While the move addressed a massive need they had heading into the 2024 season, Nix was seen as a player they probably could have landed in Round 2 and used the valuable selection on another position.

Courtland Sutton stats (2023):90 catches, 772 yards, 10 touchdowns, 13.1 yards per catch

However, in the pre-draft process, Nix and head coach Sean Payton built a connection that made a reach so early in the draft the right move for the team. Well, it seems that Payton’s strong belief in what Nix can do for the Broncos next season and beyond under his guidance is behind a move they won’t make this offseason.

Since last season, there have been rumblings that Denver is open to the idea of trading six-year veteran Courtland Sutton. However, as the months have passed the team has never gotten any closer to a deal. On Saturday, USA Today NFL writer Jarret Bailey claimed that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams inquired about Sutton’s availability before and during the NFL Draft.

However, it seems Denver has no interest in moving him due to a belief that Sutton could form an impactful twosome with their first-round pick.

“The Broncos don’t want to move Sutton, as they believe that he and new QB Bo Nix can be Sean Payton’s new Drew Brees & Michael Thomas,” Bailey wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Courtland Sutton contract: 4 years, $60 million ($34.9 million guaranteed)

Thomas put up three straight Pro Bowl seasons under Payton and catching passes from the future Hall-of-Famer, including a season with 1,725 receiving yards in 2019. Sutton has shown similar potential but has been hindered by a messy QB situation in Denver the last few seasons.