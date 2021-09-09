Las Vegas Raiders’ ticket prices drop 55% after COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Las Vegas Raiders are slated to open up their regular season at home Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Even since the NFL schedule was released, this has been among the most in-demand games from a ticket perspective. The idea of the Raiders playing in front of fans for the first time during a regular season game at Allegiant Stadium drew a ton of demand.

In what has to be considered somewhat of a surprise, the cheapest ticket for the Las Vegas Raiders’ opener has dropped from $445 to $199 since the organization announced back on Aug. 17 that it would require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for fans attending the game.

“Also, the number of available tickets displayed on the StubHub app increased from 2,262 on Aug. 17 to 2,724 Thursday,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Thursday.

Despite this, StubHub indicates that the Raiders remain the most in-demand team in the NFL heading into the start of the regular season.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are StubHub’s most in-demand team heading into the season, seeing more ticket sales than any other team,” Adam Budelli, head of Partnerships & Business Development at StubHub said in a statement.

This is the clearest indication yet that COVID-19 will play a role in fan participation when it comes to the 2021 NFL regular season. Some teams are mandating vaccines and will allow those who are vaccinated to go maskless. Others are requiring proof of a negative test.

It’s obviously been a hot-button topic around the United States. Apparently, that will not change when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders.