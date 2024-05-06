Las Vegas Raiders reportedly add 3-time Pro Bowler in NFL free agency

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Tom Telesco and the Las Vegas Raiders added multiple offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It was a need area for the Silver and Black with some major struggles in that regard a season ago. Apparently, Telesco agrees.

Vegas has now signed one of the top remaining offensive lineman on the NFL free agent market.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, three-time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat has agreed to a deal with the Raiders.

This is a pretty signicant move for the Raiders. Peat, 30, has spent his first nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints after they made the Stanford product a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Peat started 102 of the 111 games he’s appeared in with the Saints. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2018-20 before injuries caught up to the offensive lineman.

At the very least, Peat should compete with rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson to start at right guard. He could also act as a potential swing tackle for the Raiders.