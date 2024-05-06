Las Vegas Raiders reportedly add 3-time Pro Bowler in NFL free agency

General manager Tom Telesco and the Las Vegas Raiders added multiple offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It was a need area for the Silver and Black with some major struggles in that regard a season ago. Apparently, Telesco agrees.
Vegas has now signed one of the top remaining offensive lineman on the NFL free agent market.
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, three-time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat has agreed to a deal with the Raiders.
This is a pretty signicant move for the Raiders. Peat, 30, has spent his first nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints after they made the Stanford product a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Related: Las Vegas Raiders could hold training camp in Los Angeles
Peat started 102 of the 111 games he’s appeared in with the Saints. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2018-20 before injuries caught up to the offensive lineman.
At the very least, Peat should compete with rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson to start at right guard. He could also act as a potential swing tackle for the Raiders.