Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2022 NFL offseason on the heels of a strong showing last season. The team finished 10-7, were second in the AFC West, and came up short on Wild Card weekend against the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. It was a heck of showing for a team that saw their head coach, Jon Gruden, resign in the second month of the season.

While the team made some noise last season, they have been banging the offseason drum loudly over the last month and made a real ruckus with some notable additions. First they hired long-time Patriots offenseive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Then they signed free-agent pass rusher, and four-time Pro Bowler, Chandler Jones and traded for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

Related: Get the best bets for all 32 teams’ first round pick with our NFL mock draft

The team could start the season today and feel pretty good about there chances of winning the division title. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t still have some needs to fill. Let’s take a look at the picks the team has in this year’s draft.

2022 Las Vegas Raiders draft picks

Round 3: 86 overall

86 overall Round 4: 126 overall

126 overall Round 5: 164 overall

164 overall Round 5: 165 overall

165 overall Round 7: 227 overall

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: Adding depth on the offensive line is a primary goal

Despite the serious talent the Raiders brought in over the last month, the offensive line remains one of the weakest units on the team. It is a bit surprising that they didn’t end up going after an upgrade on the free-agent market, but you can’t knock the team either for the star power they did add.

With their cash drained by their big-money acquisitions, the 2022 NFL Draft is the only option the Las Vegas Raiders have to make worthwhile moves to improve the O-line and other areas. However, they gave up both their first and second-round picks in the Adams trade.

Let’s take a look at the best possible options for the franchise’s five draft picks, starting with selection No. 86 in the third round.

Round 3, 86 overall: Luke Goedeke, RT, Central Michigan

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Central Michigan offensive tackle Luke Goedeke would be a very nice get if the 6-foot-5, 312-pound talent is available at the back half of the third. Goedeke has very good feet, uses his hands well, and is overall a very sound player with next-level capabilities. The reason the former tight end will be available in the third round is the fact his arms on the shorter side, and he isn’t the type of athlete you see taken in the first and second rounds. With that said, he is a player that has the potential to be a reliable starter in the NFL.

Round 4, 126 overall: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-3, 226-pound quarterback Carson Strong has the body frame NFL scouts are looking for at the next level. He also improved every year at Nevada with his final season being his best by far. In 2021, he threw for 4,186 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Strong has a strong — no pun intedned — pocket presense, can competently make all the throws needed in the NFL and is a good game manager.

Strong isn’t among the top prospects in the draft because he lacks the athleticism to extend plays, which is a must in today’s NFL. He also needs to improve working through his reads and progression. Nevertheless, as a fourth round pick and a player who projects to be a backup QB, he perfectly fills a need the team has for 2022.

Round 5, 164: Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech



Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller is a player that has a lot of upside and could be a great find if he is still available when the Raiders make their first pick of the fifth round at 164. Throughout his four year stint in college he has shown above average skills at being a ball hawk. In 2019, he had three picks, 46 tackles, and 10 passes defend. After injuries derailed his follow-up season, he snagged four interceptions, had 45 tackles, and 5 defended passes last season.

The reason why he will fall in the draft class is his lack of strength. Waller is 6-feet tall, however, at 175-pounds he has had issues being pushed around by opposing receivers and linemen. With the right nutrition and weight lifting program, he could be a serious steal for the Raiders.

Round 5, 165: Brian Asamoah, ILB, Oklahoma

Credit: USA Today Network

Okalohoma Sooner Brian Asmoah is a rock solid linebacker who improved each year in Norman. Going from 66 tackles in 2020 to 80 last season. He is skilled in run defense and has upside in pass coverage — even on deep plays. Similar to Waller, size and strength are his biggest problem. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound native of Ohio needs to work on his upper body strength if he wants to be a meaningful contributor at the next level, but the skills are already there to build real-deal pro talent off of.

The final pick in the Raiders’ 2022 NFL draft

Just like the first and second rounds, the Raiders lack a pick in the sixth round. However, they do get one last selection in the final round of the draft. With the 227 pick the team should look at offensive line again and see if they can find a last rounder that can be long-term project and add depth in the interim.