Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue on 2/8/24

The Los Angeles Lakers announced plans Thursday to unveil a statue of the late Kobe Bryant on Feb. 8, 2024.

The date is significant, as it includes both of his retired jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — with the Lakers.

Vanessa Bryant, who lost her husband and daughter, Gianna, in a 2020 helicopter crash, made the announcement.

“Hi everyone. As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker,” she said in a video posted to social media. “Since arriving in the city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels. On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters, and me, I am so honored that right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as ‘The House that Kobe Built,’ we are going to unveil a statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever. Hope to see you there.”

An 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, Bryant was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. He is the Lakers’ all-time leader in points (33,643), steals (1,944), 3-pointers (1,827) and games (1,346).

“Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”

Bryant’s bronze statue will join those of legendary Lakers players Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West and Shaquille O’Neal outside Crypto.com Arena.

Wednesday would have been Bryant’s 45th birthday.

–Field Level Media