Lakers, Pistons open NBA 2K League’s Tipoff with wins

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers Gaming and Pistons GT won their season-opening matches Thursday during group play at the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament.

The Lakers beat Cavs Legion GC 70-60 behind 20 points from Arshia “Krazy” Karimi plus 18 points and five assists from Maurice “ReeseDaGod” Delaney. Devin “DLAW” Lawrence topped the Cavs with 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Pistons downed Blazer5 Gaming 78-67.

In other Thursday action, Warriors Gaming Squad edged Pacers Gaming 52-51, Jazz Gaming defeated T-Wolves Gaming 72-69, Knicks Gaming topped Magic Gaming 51-45, NetsGC beat Hornets Venom GT 76-67 and 76ers GC toppled Celtics Crossover Gaming 74-66.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

NBA 2K League — The Tipoff group-play records

Western Conference

T1. DUX Infinitos, 2-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

T1. Jazz Gaming, 2-0

T4. Pistons GT, 1-0

T4. Lakers Gaming, 1-0

T6. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-1

T6. Bucks Gaming, 1-1

T6. Mavs Gaming, 1-1

T9. Pacers Gaming, 0-2

T9. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-2

T9. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-2

T9. Cavs Legion GC, 0-2

Eastern Conference

T1. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-0

T1. Gen.G Tigers, 2-0

T1. 76ers GC, 2-0

T1. NetsGC, 2-0

T5. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-1

T5. Hornets Venom GT, 1-1

T5. Wizards District Gaming, 1-1

T5. Knicks Gaming, 1-1

T9. Heat Check Gaming, 0-2

T9. Grizz Gaming, 0-2

T9. Hawks Talon GC, 0-2

T9. Magic Gaming, 0-2

–Field Level Media