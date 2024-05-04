NBA insider suggests rival franchise targeting Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd for same job

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

While the Dallas Mavericks are focused on preparing for their second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of their top rivals is reportedly looking to poach head coach Jason Kidd.

Heading into the NBA games today the Mavericks will get to look forward to a few days of rest. After winning a hard fought first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, they will now get the challenge of trying to take down the top seed in the Western Conference this year, the OKC Thunder. While Luka Doncic is geting a lot of the credit for this season, a good amount should be sent the way of Jason Kidd.

Jason Kidd record (Career): 323-296, .522 win percentage

In his third year as head coach he’s led the team to a 50 or more win season for the second time and was able to turn Doncic and fellow star guard Kyrie Irving into a well-oiled machine. Furthermore, he was able to evolve them into a respectable defensive unit in the second half.

The job he has done has increased his status around the league and it looks like it has gotten the attention of the Los Angeles Lakers. LA is looking for a new head coach after firing Darvin Ham a couple of days after they were ousted from the 2024 NBA Playoffs by the defending champion Denver Nuggets and Kidd is alegedly on their radar.

Los Angeles Lakers rumored to have Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd on their wish list

On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported that he has heard Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, and JJ Redick are at the top of the list in the franchises head coach search.

Both Lue and Kidd are technically signed with their teams for another season. Lue would seem like the one more likely to become available after the team’s latest playoff elimination but all indications are the Clippers intend to give him an extension.

Kidd staying in Dallas seems probable, but if they are embarrased by the Thunder in the semifinals that could certainly change things. The Lakers stockpiled draft picks in the hopes of making a trade for a third star this summer but some of those picks could be used in a deal to land the man that served as an assistant coach from 2019 to 2021.