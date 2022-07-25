Kyler Murray’s new contract includes independent study clause

Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s five-year, $230.5 million contract extension features an addendum that states he must study film for four hours per week throughout the course of the season, according to multiple reports.

The requirement is listed an “independent study addendum” and has four requirements that Murray must fulfill in order to act in accordance with the contract. He must start the weekly film study on the first Monday following the end of training camp and continue weekly until Arizona’s final game of the season, with bye weeks being excluded.

According to the clause, Murray must study “the material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game.”

Credit will not be given for independent study if Murray is not “personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played” in instances where he’s using an iPad or other type of electronic device, per the contract. If Murray is simultaneously doing something else that distracts him when film is being played, he won’t get credit, either.

If Murray fails to record his weekly four hours of independent film study, he will be ruled to be “in default.”

The addendum begins this season and lasts through 2028, when the Cardinals can pick up a club option.

Murray, 24, agreed to the extension on Thursday. He threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and went 9-5 in his 14 starts.

–Field Level Media