Kyler Murray signs $230.5 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is getting that Brinks Truck backed up for him. After an offseason filled with drama between the two sides, the former No. 1 pick just signed a record extension through the 2028 season.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report that the two sides had agreed to terms. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is worth $230.5 million over five seasons with $160 million in guarantees. The Cardinals also made it official on social media.

THIS IS𝙏𝙃𝙀 KYLER MURRAY EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljfAl8BTRx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2022

Murray will earn an average of $46.1 million — making him the second highest-paid player in the leage behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Related: Kyler Murray and NFL’s top QBs of 2022

Impact of Kyler Murray contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Murray is now locked up for the next seven seasons. The former Oklahoma standout was previously under contract through 2022 with a team-option for 2023 that had already been picked up.

Kyler Murray stats (2019-21): 67% completion, 11,480 passing yards, 1,786 rushing yards, 90 total TD, 34 INT, 93.9 QB rating

As you can see, the 24-year-old Murray has been among the most-productive young quarterbacks in the NFL since he entered the league back in 2019. He’s now going to be the face of the Cardinals’ franchise moving forward.

Kyler Murray and the NFL’s highest-paid QBs

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (1) looks to pass the ball against the AFC during the fourth quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As we noted, Murray is now the second highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers inked an extension with the Green Bay Packers that pays him an average of $50.27 million.

Embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is earning $46.1 million annually on a $230 million deal that is fully guaranteed. Murray’s contract is interesting in that his guarantees come in far below Watson despite the latter’s obvious off-field issues. Here’s a break down of the highest-paid quarterbacks on a per-year basis.