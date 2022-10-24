Kwangdong Freecs part ways with bot laner Leo

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kwangdong Freecs parted ways Monday with bot laner Gyeo-re “Leo” Han.

The 22-year-old South Korea native joined the League of Legends team in April 2021 after stints with SANDBOX Gaming an T1.

“Thank you for the hard work that Leo has shown for the team, and we will always support Leo in the future,” the team posted in a statement on social media.

Leo helped the team, formerly known as Afreeca Freecs, to a sixth-place finish in the 2021 League Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Split.

The remaining members of the all-Korean lineup include Gi-in “Kiin” Kim, El-lim “Ellim” Choi, Sy-hyeok “FATE” Yoo, Jin-seong “Teddy” Park and Ho-seong “Hoit” Ryu.

