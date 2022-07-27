Kurt Busch (concussion) to miss Sunday’s race at Indianapolis

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Busch will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to continued concussion-like symptoms, 23XI Racing announced Wednesday.

Busch also missed last Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania after crashing during qualifying on Saturday.

“After undergoing further medical evaluation this week, I have not been cleared to race Indy at this time,” Busch said in a statement. “I remain dedicated to focusing on my recovery and getting back on the track and will continue to work closely with NASCAR’s medical team and my own team of doctors.”

Busch, who turns 44 on Aug. 4, is in the midst of his 22nd full-time season as a NASCAR driver. He was the series racing champion in 2004 and won the Daytona 500 in 2017.

“Kurt’s health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him all the best as he prepares for his return,” the team owned by Denny Hamlin and former basketball great Michael Jordan said in a statement. “Kurt has been granted a medical waiver from NASCR and remains eligible for the playoffs.”

The team said Ty Gibbs will fill in for Busch at Indy. Gibbs also replaced Busch at Pocono and finished 16th in his NASCAR debut.

The 19-year-old Gibbs is the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs.

