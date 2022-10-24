Knights’ Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Kessel matched the all-time NHL mark for consecutive games played on Monday, appearing for the 989th consecutive time.

The Vegas Golden Knights right winger skated against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Las Vegas to tie the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season.

Kessel, 35, began his streak on Nov. 3, 2009, the 13th game of the Maple Leafs’ season. He was sidelined for the first 12 games of the campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Kessel began his career with the Boston Bruins (2006-07 to 2008-09) prior to starting the streak.

He since has played for the Maple Leafs (2009-10 to 2014-15), the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-16 to 2018-19), the Arizona Coyotes (2019-20 to 2021-22) and the Golden Knights (2022-23).

Yandle moved to the top of the list when he appeared in his 965th consecutive game on Jan. 25, passing the record that had been held by Doug Jarvis. Yandle began his streak in March 2009, and his run ended when he was scratched from a game on April 2.

Jarvis’ streak ran from 1975-87.

Kessel was part of consecutive Stanley Cup-winning teams with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. Entering play Monday, he had 399 goals and 558 assists in 1,210 career NHL games.

He added an assist in the first period on Monday.

–Field Level Media