Knicks reportedly part with GM Scott Perry

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Scott Perry will not return to the New York Knicks, ending a run with the team that began in 2017, according to multiple reports. Perry helped guide the Knicks to the second round of the NBA playoffs with additions that included free agent Jalen Brunson. Perry’s contract expires in June. Team president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley remain in their roles with the Knicks. The Knicks posted a 47-35 record this season and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs before dropping the best-of-seven matchup with the Miami Heat. –Field Level Media