Knicks have no problems dispatching reeling Hornets

Julius Randle pumped in 33 points to propel the New York Knicks to a 121-102 road victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

RJ Barrett provided 26 points as the Knicks were rolling on offense, particularly in a big third quarter.

New York, which won its third in a row, shot 38.2 percent from 3-point territory by making 13 of 34 attempts. Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Isaiah Hartenstein all finished with 11 points.

Terry Rozier’s 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 22 points were the driving forces for Charlotte’s offense. Mason Plumlee added 13 points and nine rebounds and P.J. Washington and reserve Bryce McGowens both had 10 points, but the Hornets lost their fourth in a row.

Randle eclipsed the 30-point mark for the second straight game. This time, he shot 9 for 22 from the field, accounting for four 3-point baskets. He also feasted at the free-throw line, going 11 for 14.

Brunson delivered 11 assists and Mitchell Robinson pulled in 13 rebounds as the Knicks received contributions across the lineup.

The Hornets made just 6 of 26 shots from 3-point territory, with Rozier hitting three.

New York led 89-71 through three quarters, in part by holding the Hornets to three points across the last four minutes.

The Knicks were up only 71-66 before the defining stretch. They made 26 of 30 attempts at the free-throw line to help counter any rally from the Hornets.

The Knicks led 55-49 at halftime, shooting 40 percent from the field but launching 50 shots.

After scoring 22 points in the first quarter, the Knicks compiled at least 32 in each of the final three quarters.

The Hornets have lost their last three home games.

New York is 2-0 against the Hornets this season, with the other victory an overtime decision in October at home.

