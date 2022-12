Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks power forward Obi Toppin suffered a knee injury during Wednesday’s game and will be sidelined 2-3 weeks.

The team said Thursday that Toppin sustained a non-displaced fracture in his right tibia head during the Knicks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks. He’ll be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks from now.

Toppin scored three points in eight minutes before leaving the game.

Toppin, 24, is averaging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25 games (no starts) this season.

–Field Level Media