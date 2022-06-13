Klay Thompson look-alike banned from Golden State Warriors games for life

Dawson Gurley is well known around Northern California for being a look-alike of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

Gurley has fooled fans by signing autographs as Mr. Thompson in the past. He’s also been a fixture at both Oakland’s Oracle Arena and San Francisco’s Chase Center during Warriors game.

Not for much longer.

Gurley took to social media ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals to report that he’s been banned from Warriors games for life.

The story is rather interesting in that the YouTube personality claims that he was let into Chase Center with employees and players of the Golden State Warriors without even showing his identification. He then proceeded to take part in pre-game warm-ups on the court. Also known as “Big Daws,” Gurley posted a letter of his notice of banishment on Twitter.

Here’s the official letter of my ban. pic.twitter.com/Ii9VTdWI0h — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

“Technically, I did not trespass.I talked to security, went through metal detectors and walked right into the building. They welcomed me with open arms. I also never claimed to be Klay.” Klay Thompson look-alike, Dawson Gurley

The Klay Thompson look-alike claims that the Warriors indicated they would not refund the $10,000 he spent on tickets for the game. He also noted that it’s absolutely worth it.

As for the real Klay Thompson and his Warriors, they are taking on Boston in Game 5 Monday evening with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead in the 2022 NBA Finals.

