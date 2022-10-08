Kentucky QB Will Levis (foot) out against South Carolina

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13 Kentucky is without starting quarterback Will Levis for Saturday night’s home game against South Carolina.

Levis was on the sideline during warmups with a boot on his foot to protect an injury first announced last Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron started for the Wildcats, making his second appearance of the season after playing in the 31-0 win over Youngstown State on Sept. 17.

Levis has thrown for 1,405 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season to lead Kentucky to a 4-1 record, including a 1-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

–Field Level Media