Kenny Pickett enters concussion protocol, Mitch Trubisky in at QB for Pittsburgh Steelers

After selecting Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers instead opted to start free agent signee Mitchell Trubisky for the first four weeks of the season.

Yet, it didn’t take long for head coach Mike Tomlin to make a change to his starting lineup, opting to go to the rookie at halftime during the team’s 24-20 loss to the Jets in Week 4.

Pickett has started every game since, racking up eight starts in that span.

Unfortunately, the Steelers now have made another QB change, but it’s not due to poor play.

Kenny Pickett takes shot to the head, leaves game

This time, the Steelers have no choice but to turn to their backup, as Pickett suffered a brutal hit in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens and was forced to leave the game. Pickett is now in concussion protocol, and Trubisky has re-entered the lineup.

BRINGING THE PRESSURE!!@Patrickqueen_ brings the heat and Roquan finishes the job for the SACK!!



Tune in on CBS. pic.twitter.com/Ft2iXxzHXx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

The Steelers have since announced that Pickett will not be returning to play against the Ravens. We should presumably have another injury update on Pickett either after the game or on Monday once they can conduct a more in-depth medical evaluation.

Trubisky quickly led the Steelers to a touchdown on the ensuing drive. He connected with George Pickens for a deep 42-yard bomb. Najee Harris would later run in for a 1-yard touchdown to bring the score to 10-7, with the Ravens up by three with just under eight minutes to go in the second quarter.