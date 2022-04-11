Kendric Davis, AAC player of the year, enters transfer portal

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Southern Methodist point guard Kendric Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Davis was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 2021-22. He made 37.2 percent of his 3-point attempts on the year.

Davis has had four 30-point games, including a 30-point performance in SMU’s loss to Washington State in the NIT last month.

As a junior in 2020-21, the 6-foot Houston native also ranked fourth in Division I in assists per game (7.6).

Davis has one year of eligibility remaining. He started his NCAA career at TCU before transferring to SMU, where he played three seasons. All student-athletes currently have the option to use a fifth year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 112 career games (77 starts) over those four years, Davis has averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and shot 35.3 percent from the arc.

–Field Level Media