Karolina Muchova, Sorana Cirstea reach U.S. Open quarterfinals

No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic battled past China’s Xinyu Wang 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in New York for the first time.

Muchova converted 9 of 13 break-point opportunities and had a 32-21 edge in total winners against Wang. She won 13 of 16 first-service points in the decisive third set to break away.

“I’m really glad I finished it and it’s over,” Muchova said in her on-court interview. “In the third set, I came to my game, to slice it more and change the rhythm — it was the key, actually.”

Muchova will face Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, the No. 30 seed, in the quarters. Cirstea swept past No. 15 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

Cirstea smashed five aces and committed just one double fault, while Bencic had five double faults without an ace. Cirstea capitalized on Bencic’s 32 unforced errors while making just 14 herself.

Two more quarterfinal matches were being played later Sunday. No. 6 seed Coco Gauff, a home-crowd favorite in the United States, faced Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki. Then, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland was set to play No. 20 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

