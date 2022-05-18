Former Kansas Jayhawks soccer star found dead, husband arrested on suspicion of murder

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A former star for the Kansas Jayhawks women’s soccer team was found dead earlier this week, and her husband is in police custody on suspicion of murder.

On Monday, Kansas’ Lawrence Police Department responded to a 7:26 PM call at the apartment of former Jayhawks soccer goalie Regan Gibs. TMZ Sports broke the news on Wednesday that officers on the scene reportedly found Gibs “mortally wounded” and her husband Chad Marek in the apartment. No further details are known at this time.

Gibs was declared dead on the scene, and Marek was quickly taken into custody on suspicion of murder. The LPD told the outlet that “domestic violence is being investigated as a contributing factor” in the death of the former goalkeeper.

We are heartbroken about the loss of Regan Gibbs 💔



We share our deepest condolences to Regan’s family, friends and teammates.



More information → https://t.co/9reH5e2hry pic.twitter.com/1id7golZHE — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) May 18, 2022

Gibbs, 25, and Marek reportedly just got married this past fall.

Regan Gibbs played for the Kansas Jayhawks from 2015 to 2018 and set a school record for the lowest goals-against average by a first-year player. “We are devastated to hear about the loss of former KU student-athlete Regan Gibbs,” Jayhawks Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a statement. “Our KU family sends our love, support, and prayers to Regan’s family, friends, and former teammates as we all mourn her loss.”

The “Regan Noelle Gibbs and Family Memorial Fund” GoFundMe page has been created to help her family pay for funeral costs. As of Wednesday, the page had received over $15,000 in donations with the goal of eventually reaching $20,000.