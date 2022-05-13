Kansas becomes 35th state to legalize sports betting

Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas has become the 35th U.S. state to legalize sports wagering.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation Thursday that allows both retail and online sports betting in the Sunflower State.

“Legalizing sports betting will bring more revenue to our state and grow our economy,” Kelly said. “This is another mechanism that casinos, restaurants and other entertainment venues can now utilize to attract Kansans to their establishments.”

Casinos can partner with online sportsbooks as well as up to 50 retailers, including restaurants and gas stations, to offer in-person betting.

With a 10 percent tax rate, the state expects to raise at least $10 million per year through sports betting.

The system could be in place by the start of the NFL and college football seasons, although the Topeka Capital-Journal reported that January of 2023 is a more likely target.

