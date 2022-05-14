Juwan Washington, Bandits run past Panthers

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Juwan Washington’s second rushing touchdown broke a tie with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter, leading the Tampa Bay Bandits to a 27-20 win over the Michigan Panthers on Friday in Birmingham, Ala.

Washington, who ran for a 3-yard score in the second quarter and a 30-yard TD in the fourth, finished with 48 yards on 14 carries. Jordan Ta’amu completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns for Tampa Bay (3-2).

The Bandits’ John Franklin III had five receptions for 81 yards and a TD.

Quarterback Shea Patterson had a big game for the Panthers (1-4), finishing 23 of 37 for 304 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. His top targets were Lance Lenoir Jr. (six receptions, 86 yards), La’Michael Pettway (five catches, 80 yards, one TD) and Devin Ross (five catches, 68 yards).

