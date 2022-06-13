Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini confirms move to LAFC

Italian soccer star Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed his impending move Los Angeles FC.
The 37-year-old defender and Juventus captain shared a video on social media Monday of himself wearing an LAFC hat and top under the heading “The Next Chapter.” The MLS club retweeted the post.
The Next Chapter@LAFC pic.twitter.com/AV4ITgDfx3
— Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) June 13, 2022
Rumors have linked the Italian great to LAFC for several weeks, with reports indicating he will arrive sometime this month on a Targeted Allocation Money deal through the 2023 season.
He has been at Juventus since 2004, winning nine Serie A titles and five Coppa Italia trophies with the club. He made the Serie A Team of the Year five times and was named the league’s Defender of the Year three times.
Los Angeles FC (9-3-2, 29 points) have the best record in MLS and lead Western Conference runner-up FC Dallas by four points.
–Field Level Media