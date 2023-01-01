Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler star as Chargers rout Rams

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler ran for two first-half touchdowns and Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes in the second half as the Los Angeles Chargers pounded the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Sunday.

Herbert was 21 for 28 for 212 yards as the Chargers (10-6), who clinched an AFC wild-card spot in their previous game, won their fourth in a row.

Ekeler rushed for 122 yards on 10 carries as the Chargers played their final home game.

The Rams (5-11), who won two of their previous three games, were outgained 431-277 and didn’t score in the second half.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was just 11 for 19 for 132 yards in the air. Running back Cam Akers supplied 123 yards on 19 carries.

Matt Gay opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal for the only points in the first quarter as the Rams held their only lead.

Ekeler ran 10 yards to put the Chargers on the board with 13:40 to play in the first half. About five minutes later, he burst away for a 72-yard touchdown run.

Malcolm Brown’s only carry resulted in a 23-yard touchdown run 4:09 before halftime as the Rams showed life. The score was 17-10 at the break after Cameron Dicker booted a 40-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the half.

Herbert tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Gerald Everett to complete an 11-play, 75-yard march in the third quarter. The Chargers finished a nine-play drive that covered 70 yards with 12:12 left in the game when Donald Parham Jr. grabbed a 3-yard scoring pass from Herbert.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams racked up 94 yards on seven catches.

Van Jefferson of the Rams caught three balls for 77 yards.

The Rams only had 12 first downs. They took 48 snaps on offense compared to 62 snaps for the Chargers, who didn’t commit a turnover.

