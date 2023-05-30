After four consecutive last-place finishes in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally took a leap last season, reaching the playoffs while taking home the division crown. Naturally, the coaching shift from Urban Meyer to Doug Pederson was a major reason why.

But we also can’t forget about the contributions of several members of the Jaguars’ roster, such as Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Allen. The seventh overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Allen is entering the final year of his rookie contract, where he’s set to earn $10.8 million in 2023.

Yet, after tallying 27.5 sacks across the past four seasons, Allen now wants more long-term financial security in the form of a multi-year contract extension. It’s no different than several others who find themselves in a similar position around the NFL every year.

Only now, Allen is making the personal business decision not to participate in the team’s voluntary organized team activities or OTAs. This is apparently both in an effort to ensure he stays healthy for the season while also possibly masquerading as another way to show the front office he’s serious about wanting a new contract before the games officially begin.

Allen has certainly earned a second contract with the team. Sure, the Jaguars have since drafted Travon Walker No. 1 overall last season, but the two can work in tandem, forming a ferocious pass rush for years to come. There’s no reason not to pay Allen what he feels he’s worth. We’ll see how long it takes for the Jaguars to come to terms with their 25-year-old star.

