Josh Allen has career day as Bills rout Steelers

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen threw for a career-best 424 yards as the host Buffalo Bills routed the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 on Sunday.

Allen completed 20-of-31 passes for the Bills (4-1) with four touchdowns and one interception. His previous high mark in yardage was 415 done twice in the 2020 season, while his four TD passes tied his career-best in a game.

In addition, Allen’s 13.7 yards per pass attempt also were a career best and he also ran five times for 42 yards.

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett went 34 of 52 through the air for 327 yards and an interception in his first career start, but Pittsburgh (1-4) could not find the end zone.

The Steelers’ rushing attack struggled as the tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for 44 yards on 16 carries – a yards per carry average of 2.75.

The Bills offense delivered fireworks early and often. Facing a third and long on the first series, Allen found Gabe Davis for a 98-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. It tied the record for the longest reception in Bills’ franchise history.

Allen found Davis again for another long score in the second quarter as the wideout hauled in a pass for a 62-yard touchdown for a 17-3 lead. Davis finished with three catches for 171 yards. Fellow wideout Stefon Diggs had eight catches for 102 yards and a score.

Buffalo was 5 of 9 on third down, while Pittsburgh was 5 of 15 on third down and 0 for 3 on fourth down. The Bills doubled up the Steelers on yards per play – 10.2 to 5.1. The Steelers had the ball for nearly 13 minutes more than the Bills.

The Bills led 31-3 at halftime and didn’t attempt their first punt until the fourth quarter.

Buffalo rookie running back James Cook scored his first career rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard scamper.

Pittsburgh saw cornerback Cam Sutton (hamstring), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (back), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion) exit the game with injuries.

–Field Level Media