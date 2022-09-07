Jordan Spieth headlines U.S. captain’s picks for Presidents Cup

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Presidents Cup veteran Jordan Spieth is among six players chosen by team captain Davis Love III on Wednesday to represent the United States at the 2022 event, to be held Sept. 20-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Spieth, a three-time participant, will be joined by Kevin Kisner — a U.S. team member in 2017 — as a captain’s pick along with four first-timers: Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young.

Combined, Love’s six captain’s picks have 33 PGA Tour victories — 13 of them from Spieth, who went 8-5-1 in his Presidents Cup appearances in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Amid a prolonged slump at the time, he was not selected for the 2019 U.S. team that won the event in Melbourne, Australia.

Love said he’ll be depending on Spieth for his experience.

“This will be Jordan’s fourth Presidents Cup appearance, which makes him easily the veteran member of a young team,” Love said. “At age 29, he is mature beyond his years and will serve as a great mentor to some of our rookies, while also being one of the top players we’ll count on to play well at Quail Hollow.”

The captain’s picks will join the six automatic qualifiers in Charlotte to make up the U.S. team. Those six are Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

They’ll be facing an International Team, captained by Trevor Immelman, consisting of Adam Scott and Cam Davis of Australia; Canadians Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners; Hideki Matsuyama of Japan; Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim and K.H. Lee of South Korea; Mito Pereira of Chile; South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout; and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia.

The Presidents Cup pits an international field against a team of Americans in a biennial competition that began in 1994. The International Team has won just once — in 1998 in Melbourne. The teams tied in 2003.

Players who have left the PGA Tour and established tours in other nations for the breakaway LIV Golf Series are not eligible to participate in the Presidents Cup.

–Field Level Media