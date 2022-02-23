Jordan Poole could command as much as $20M per season with Golden State Warriors extension

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to argue against the idea that the Golden State Warriors have assembled one of the deepest rosters in the NBA this season. One of the players who’s developed into a valued member of their core is the 28th pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, Jordan Poole.

Steadily improving each season, Poole is averaging a robust 16.4 PPG, leading the NBA in free-throw percentage at 92.2%. He fits the mold of being a scoring guard who can shoot threes with volume, effectively making him a member of the Splash Bros, which only seems to add more members each season. And of course, his last name actually makes Poole an automatic member of the Splash Bros.

Of course when the Warriors draft and develop a player of Poole’s caliber, ideally they want to keep him around longer than just his rookie contract. Technically Poole’s deal runs through the 2023-24 season with a club option getting exercised.

Though with Poole first being eligible to extend his rookie contract later this offseason, the Warriors are expected to enter negotiations to ensure Poole sticks around for much longer than just the 2023-24 season.

Would Warriors pay Jordan Poole $80 million?

This has led to some speculation. Just what kind of contract extension could Jordan Poole be looking at this offseason?

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Poole could feasibly receive a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the Warriors this offseason.

There’s even a scenario where Poole becomes an eventual starter next to his other two Splash Bros, since Andrew Wiggins’ contract is set to expire after the 2023 season. The Warriors may simply decide they’d prefer to not pay Wiggins another max contract, thrusting Poole into a starting role.

Yet that’s a long ways away and with how frequently the Warriors are linked to big names in trade rumors thanks to the assets they’ve accumulated over the years, there’s no guarantee Wiggins or Poole will even still be in the Bay Area by the time 2023 comes around.

All we know at this point is Poole is likely to receive a contract extension this offseason, yet they could also wait until he officially becomes a restricted free agent in 2023 before coming to terms on a new agreement.

