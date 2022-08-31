John Isner (broken wrist) bows out of U.S. Open

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The United States’ John Isner withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday after fracturing his left wrist during his first-round win over Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

Isner sustained the injury after a fall, he tweeted.

In my match yesterday I sustained a fall and subsequently fractured my left wrist. Extremely unfortunate and needless to say am pulling out of the tournament. See y’all in 2023. — John Isner (@JohnIsner) August 31, 2022

He was scheduled to play No. 28 seed Holger Rune of Denmark on Thursday, but with his premature exit, Rune will advance to the third round of the tournament on a walkover.

Isner, 37, is currently ranked 48th in the world. He won the Miami Open back in 2018 and has also finished as runner-up in four Masters 1000 finals events. His best Grand Slam result was a semifinal finish at Wimbledon in 2018.

He is best known for winning the longest pro tennis match ever, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68 victory over France’s Nicolas Mahut in the first round at Wimbledon in 2010. The match stretched over three days and lasted 11 hours, 5 minutes.

–Field Level Media