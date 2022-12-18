John Daly to undergo knee replacement surgery

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

John Daly is scheduled to under knee-replacement surgery this week, with hopes of returning to a pain free golf game.

Daly, 56, told PGATour.com of his plans to undergo left knee replacement surgery Wednesday, a mere three days after Sunday’s conclusion of the PNC Championship. Daly had his right knee replaced three years ago.

“It’s tough when you don’t have a follow-through,” Daly said. “I’m basically just trying to stay on one leg. But the adrenaline of playing with my son will get me through.”

Daly and his son, John Daly II, were in Orlando, Fla. to defend their title at the PNC Championship, which pairs a PGA Tour or Champions Tour golfer with his son or father in a two-round team event.

Team Daly combined for a 13-under 59 on Sunday and finished tied for second at 24 under, two strokes behind winners Vijay Singh of Fiji and his son Qass Singh.

Daly, a two-time major champion, is allowed to use a cart on the Champions Tour, but he said he would prefer to be walking the course.

“I’m not embarrassed to take a cart. It’s not helping my golf game by any means,” Daly said. “I would rather walk and play golf because then you have time to settle down on a good hole or a bad hole and you’re walking instead of just getting in the cart and going up and hitting the shot. It’s actually a big disadvantage. But if I could walk, I’d definitely do it.”

