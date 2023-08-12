Joey Gallo (2 HRs) powers Twins past Phillies

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Gallo homered twice, singled twice and drove in four runs to lift the Minnesota Twins past the host Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 on Saturday.

Gallo had been 4-for-43 before recording his second career four-hit game.

Matt Wallner hit a home run, a single and knocked in two runs, and Carlos Correa added a solo homer for the Twins, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Max Kepler had two hits and an RBI.

Twins starter Pablo Lopez (8-6) gave up four hits and no runs with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Trea Turner stayed red hot with three hits for the Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Turner also had three hits in a win over Minnesota on Friday. Nick Castellanos added two hits on Saturday.

The Phillies went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (13-5) tossed five innings and allowed three hits and three runs with six walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

The Twins went ahead 1-0 in the first when Kepler hit an RBI groundout.

Minnesota placed runners on first and second with one out in the third, but Walker induced a 4-3 double play from Ryan Jeffers.

Wallner hit a solo home run to right and one out later, Gallo hit a shot to left for a 3-0 advantage in the fourth.

Castellanos singled with two outs in the home half of the fourth for the Phillies’ first hit. It extended Castellanos’ hitting streak to 13 straight.

Bryce Harper doubled with one out in the sixth and Castellanos flied out to center where Michael A. Taylor made a diving catch. Bryson Stott grounded out sharply to second to end the inning.

The Twins took a 4-0 advantage in the seventh when Correa launched a solo homer to left off Gregory Soto. Wallner added an RBI single for a five-run lead. Gallo soon followed by smashing a three-run homer into the second deck in right for his second blast of the game and an 8-0 advantage.

Rodolfo Castro hit an RBI groundout in the seventh for the Phillies’ first run.

–Field Level Media