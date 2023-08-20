Joe Mixon won’t speak to ESPN, several others after media outlets were ‘disrespectful’ to Cincinnati Bengals RB

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was recently found not guilty of charges relating to a road rage incident. Given his first chance to clear the air following his court case, Mixon instead opted against addressing the issue. But he had a few other things he wanted to express, but only to certain members of the media.

Mixon initially declined to speak to reporters following his first practice after being cleared of charges before announcing he will be boycotting questions from certain reporters representing specific media outlets. They are as follows:

ESPN

Sports Illustrated

The Cincinnati Enquirer

Pro Football Network

Mixon said, “It’s not happening,” due to behavior he deemed “disrespectful.” When asked to explain what or how these outlets have been disrespectful, Mixon said, “You know how,” before heading back to the team’s training room.

Joe Mixon’s stats in 2023: 210 carries, 814 rushing yards, 7 TD, 60 receptions, 441 receiving yards, 2 TD

The Pro Bowl running back is headed into his seventh NFL season, all with the Bengals, but has not spoken with reporters during Cincinnati’s scheduled media sessions since the end of the 2022 season. By the sounds of it, that won’t be changing any time soon, at least not for some outlets.

