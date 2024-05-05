J.J. Watt open to NFL return with one team on one condition for 2024 season

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Watt retired from the National Football League following the 2022 season, retiring at age 33 despite multiple teams wanting to add him to their defensive line. Now more than a year into retirement, there is one scenario in which Watt would return.

Shortly after retiring from the NFL, Watt signed a multiyear deal to become a studio analyst with CBS Sports. Like many recent well-known players, Watt’s post-football career took him to sports media with the belief that he’d likely never play again.

J.J. Watt career stats: 317 quarterback hits, 195 tackles for loss, 114.5 sacks, 70 pass deflections, 27 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 2 pick-sixes in 151 career games

However, it appears the future Hall of Famer hasn’t closed the door entirely on a comeback. While he would be a full season removed from the grind of playing football, the 35-year-old recently shared that he’s open to an NFL return in one scenario.

Speaking at his charity softball game and asked about a return to pro football, Watt revealed that he told Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans he’s open to a comeback if the team needs it.

“I’ve had 12 great years in this league and I’m very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great. I told DeMeco last year, I said, ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I’ll be there.’ And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I’ll tell him that, because I’m not going to keep training the way I’ve been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I’ll be there for him. I don’t anticipate that happening — they’ve got a very good group.” J.J. Watt on his message to DeMeco Ryans about a potential NFL comeback with the Houston Texans (H/T Brandon K Scott of Audacy Sports)

It’s easy to see why Watt would leave the door open for a comeback with the Texans. A Wisconsin native, Houston became a second home for Watt after the team selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. From 2011-’20, Watt was the face of the Texans’ franchise and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times and earned the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2017.

Of course, a lot would have to go wrong for the Texans to make that call and Ryans certainly realizes that. Unless the Texans suddenly lose edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter during the 2024 season, Ryans will likely allow his former teammate to enjoy retirement.