JJ Redick retires after 15 seasons

May 2, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Redick (17) dribbles around a screen during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Redick has taken his final jumper in the NBA, retiring Tuesday after 15 seasons.

“I never could have imagined I would play basketball this long,” Redick said on his “The Old Man and the Three” podcast Tuesday morning. “Going into last season, I wanted it to be my last year but I wasn’t sure how it would play out. I would like to describe last season as a seven-month exercise in coming face to face with my own athletic mortality.

“I have some clarity now. And I know it’s time. It’s time for me to be a dad. It’s time for me to reflect, to pause, and it’s time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life.”

Drafted with the 11th overall pick out of Duke in 2006, Redick played for six NBA teams and averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games. He ranks 15th in NBA history with 1,950 career 3-point field goals.

–Field Level Media