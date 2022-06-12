fbpx
Published June 12, 2022

Jiri Prochazka submits Glover Teixeira in 5th round

July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports
Challenger Jiri Prochazka stopped Glover Teixeira with a rear-naked choke in the fifth round at UFC 275 on Saturday night in Singapore to win the light heavyweight title.

Prochazka submitted Teixeira at 4:32 in the final round, putting an end to a grueling and thrilling title bout.

“It was a true war,” Prochazka said. “Glover is a true warrior. And I like that.”

It was Prochazka’s first victory by submission in UFC and his first since 2014. He has won 13 straight bouts.

Teixeira won the belt at UFC 267 last October, defeating Jan Blachowicz.

–Field Level Media

