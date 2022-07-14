Jimmy V Classic features Duke men, UConn women

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The post-Mike Krzyzewski era at Duke will face an early test at the 2022 Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6 in New York.

The pairings were announced Thursday for the men’s and women’s fields.

On the men’s side, the Blue Devils and new coach Jon Scheyer will face Iowa, and Texas will take on Illinois at Madison Square Garden. Both games will air on ESPN.

The women’s games, hosted on campus sites on Dec. 4, will see UConn visit Notre Dame and Virginia Tech travel to Tennessee. The Huskies and Irish will be broadcast on ABC, with the Hokies and Volunteers airing on ESPN2.

Named for the late Jim Valvano, who coached North Carolina State to the 1983 NCAA Tournament championship, the Jimmy V Classic has helped to raise more than $150 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Valvano died in 1993 at age 47.

