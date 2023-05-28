The Las Vegas Raiders struck quickly in NFL free agency to sign quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, there is a chance he’s not on the Raiders’ roster in Week 1 and it would come at no cost to the team.

Las Vegas signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract in March that made him one of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks. However, Garoppolo’s introductory press conference was delayed several days for an undisclosed issue.

While the deal was eventually signed, the cause of the delay has since been revealed. Garoppolo underwent foot surgery immediately after signing the contract, which could sideline him right up to the start of training camp.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Garoppolo failed his initial physical with the Raiders due to his foot injury suffered during the 2022 season. Under Amendment G, Las Vegas is allowed to release him before the season starts if he can’t pass a follow-up physical.

As Florio describes, Amendment G is a waiver that acknowledges a pre-existing injury before the contract is signed and prevents a player from passing a physical. By signing the waiver, Las Vegas retains the right to release Garoppolo at no cost and he is solely reliable for any further injury with it and can’t file any claims against the Raiders or the NFL.

Furthermore, per Florio, the failed physical this spring allowed Las Vegas to alter Garoppolo’s contract. The original $11.25 million signing bonus he was poised to receive was wiped out, becoming part of his base salary ($22.5 million) that he’ll only earn after passing a physical.

Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 last season. Diagnosed as a Lisfranc fracture by the San Francisco 49ers medical staff, he was told he didn’t need surgery. However, the Raiders’ doctors determined during their review of Garoppolo’s foot that he needed surgery after all.

It resulted in the second consecutive offseason surgery he’s undergone. The veteran quarterback underwent shoulder surgery in March 2022, which prevented the 49ers from trading him and sidelined him through the summer.

Las Vegas knew of Garoppolo’s durability issues when it signed him but the specific nature of the foot injury meant he couldn’t pass a physical. While he is still expected to recover by August, any setbacks that would result in him failing a second physical thus providing the Raiders with the right to release him at no cost.