Jim McElwain suffers seizure, but ‘doing fine’

Credit: Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain suffered a seizure on Sunday, the coach said on social media and the Central Michigan athletic department retweeted on Monday.

“I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good,” McElwain wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. “The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day.

“I know Coach (Robb) Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started.”

On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started. — Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) July 25, 2022

McElwain, 60, led the Chippewas to a 9-4 season in 2021, which was capped with a 24-21 bowl win over Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Central Michigan’s first bowl win since 2012.

A former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama (2008-11) and head coach at Colorado State (2012-14) and the University of Florida (2015-17), McElwain has coached the Chippewas since 2019, compiling a record of 20-13.

–Field Level Media