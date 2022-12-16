Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson — and not Mike White — will be under center to start Sunday’s game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J.

Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken to the hospital to get X-rays and all that stuff, and all that stuff cleared and he got on the plane and everything was checked out fine,” Saleh said. “Monday and Tuesday, same thing, more evaluation, he was cleared for practice, which he has been doing. He feels fine. But our doctors, and rightfully so, would not clear him for contact.

“Mike White, who is an absolute warrior, has been doing everything he could this week to find another opinion to get him onto the football field to find somebody who would clear him for contact. … That opinion will not change, and it’s gotten to the point that we can drag this out until Sunday, guys, but this is one of those deals that we have to do what is best for the player and to protect the player from the player.”

So in steps Wilson, who was elevated from third string to QB2 on Wednesday. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, started seven games after his return from injury in Week 4. But he struggled and was dropped to the No. 3 spot, behind White and veteran Joe Flacco.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for Zach,” Saleh said. “When he was elevated to the No. 2 quarterback, it was with the understanding that there’s a strong possibility that he was going to play, and to plan accordingly.

“He’s gotten the vast majority of the first-team reps, and he’ll get all the reps (Friday) and all the reps (Saturday).”

Wilson, 23, is 5-2 in his seven starts. He has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, with four touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The Jets are 1-2 with White as the starter following the loss to the Bills and 27-22 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. White, 27, has thrown for 952 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his three starts.

Sunday is a significant game for the Jets (7-6), who enter Week 15 out of the playoffs as the ninth seed in the AFC. The Lions (6-7) are also sniffing a playoff spot, holding the ninth seed in the NFC.

