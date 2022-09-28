Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback.

Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson missed time last season with a torn PCL in the same knee. He was 3-10 as a starter with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson will “absolutely” start against the Steelers provided there is no setback.

The Jets are off to a 1-2 start with Joe Flacco as Wilson’s replacement.

“It’s exciting to get him back out there, but at the same time, it’s not all about Zach,” Saleh said. “It’s making sure we’re executing on all cylinders.”

Saleh said medical clearance was given only after the Jets deemed Wilson’s knee is “100 percent.” He said there is no concern with Wilson’s offensive line holding up.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Pittsburgh was upramping preparation for Wilson and specifically addressing his mobility as a concern.

“We know they have some QB questions. We’re familiar with Joe (Flacco) and he’s familiar with us,” Tomlin said. “From a Zach Wilson perspective, we haven’t been in the stadium with him so there are some unknowns.”

With three of the team’s offensive tackles on injured reserve, Flacco was sacked nine times in three games. Wilson was sacked 44 times in 13 games in 2021.

Wilson could have plenty of chances to throw if the 2022 pattern holds for the Jets, who’ve lost two games by 15 points each and are allowing 27 points per game.

