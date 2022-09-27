Jets place tackle George Fant on IR, sign reinforcements

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle George Fant on injured reserve with a left knee injury Tuesday.

Fant is already the third tackle to hit IR for the Jets this season.

The Jets signed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi to their active roster and offensive lineman Mike Remmers to their practice squad Tuesday. They released receiver Diontae Spencer from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

New York originally planned for Fant to man the left tackle spot and Mekhi Becton to move to right tackle this year, but Becton was lost for the year in August with an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap.

The Jets signed five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown to play left tackle with the idea of swinging Fant to the right side, but Brown then went down with a shoulder injury in practice before the regular season began.

Fant, in his third season with the Jets, left Sunday’s Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with the knee injury. Fant has started 32 games for the Jets after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ogbuehi, 30, appeared in two games for the Baltimore Ravens and one game for the Seahawks last year. He has 60 career appearances (30 starts) for the Cincinnati Bengals (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Seahawks (2020-21) and Ravens.

Remmers, 33, spent the last two seasons with Kansas City Chiefs and saw action in 17 games (12 starts). He also played for the then-San Diego Chargers (2013), Carolina Panthers (2014-16), Minnesota Vikings (2017-18) and New York Giants (2019).

–Field Level Media