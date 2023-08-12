Jets lean on defense to blow out Panthers

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets surrendered just 165 yards of total offense to cruise to a 27-0 preseason victory over the host Carolina Panthers on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

Jimmy Moreland recorded an interception and New York’s defense sacked Matt Corral four times and Bryce Young once to help the Jets get their first win of the preseason. Carolina (0-1) made zero trips to the red zone.

New York quarterback Zach Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while backup Tim Boyle added 84 yards passing and two scores on 9-of-10 passing. Israel Abanikanda led the Jets’ rushing attack with 56 yards on 12 carries.

Corral went 15-for-22 passing for 126 yards and an interception. Young, the first overall pick of this year’s draft, completed 4 of 6 passes for 21 yards. Derek Wright had three catches for 35 yards for the Panthers.

After leading 13-0 after three quarters, New York blew the game open in the fourth when Boyle threw scoring strikes to E.J. Jenkins and Zack Kuntz.

–Field Level Media