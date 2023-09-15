Jets K Greg Zuerlein ’50-50′ with groin injury

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Add kicker workouts to the New York Jets’ to-do list Friday.

Head coach Robert Saleh said a few veteran kickers would work out for the team with Greg Zuerlein’s status up in the air for Week 2 because of a groin injury.

“It’s not a serious injury, but serious enough to bring this game in question,” Saleh said Friday of Zuerlein potentially needing a week to recover.

The Jets (1-0) play at Dallas (1-0) on Sunday afternoon.

Saleh said Zuerlein will not practice Friday and the chances he plays are “50-50.” He made all three of his field-goal attempts in the Week 1 win against Buffalo.

Zuerlein, 35, is in his 12th NFL season. He re-signed with the Jets in March after serving as the team’s kicker in 2022. He played for the Cowboys in 2020 and 2021.

Among available options are Robbie Gould, the former 49ers kicker who was with San Francisco when Saleh was the defensive coordinator.

–Field Level Media