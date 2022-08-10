Winnipeg Jets and David Gustafsson agree to two-year contract

Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free-agent forward David Gustafsson agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

The deal, which has an average annual value of $775,000, is a two-way contract for 2022-23 and a one-way deal in 2023-24.

Gustafsson, 22, has one goal in 28 career games with the Jets since being selected by the club in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Swede did not dent the scoresheet in two games with Winnipeg last season, however he had 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 47 games in 2021-22 with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

