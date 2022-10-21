Jets coach: Elijah Moore out vs. Broncos after trade demand

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will be inactive for this weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos, coach Robert Saleh said Friday.

Saleh’s decision comes one day after Moore was sent home following a reported heated exchange with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The second-year wideout also asked to be traded.

“We’ve had our discussions with Elijah. Trading him is not an option,” Saleh said. “Elijah will not play this week. He is in the building, he is excused from meetings, but he’s going through a workout. …He’ll re-join the team on Monday.”

Moore, 22, has just 16 catches for 203 yards without a touchdown this season, including four receptions over the past three games. He had 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games last season after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Moore out of the lineup, the Jets are expected to activate wide receiver Denzel Mims for Sunday’s game.

Mims, who requested a trade from the team in August, has been a healthy scratch for each of the first six games of the season.

