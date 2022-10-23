Jessica Pegula wins first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara

Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula defeated No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-3 in 70 minutes to win her first WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara (Mexico) Open Akron on Sunday.

Pegula will rise to No. 3 in the WTA rankings on Monday after the dominant win, her first singles title since August 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The American won 19 of her 24 first-service points (79.2 percent) and 12 of her 22 second-service points (54.5 percent). She saved two of three break points while breaking Sakkari’s serve five times in eight chances.

Earlier in the day, Sakkari finished off a 7-5, 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals to advance to face Pegula. Sakkari and Bouzkova began the match Saturday before it was suspended due to rain.

