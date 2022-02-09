Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi tragically passes away at 47

Aug 11, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; A general view of the MLB logo with Colorado Rockies batting gear on it during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Colorado Rockies won 12-9. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB world was dealt another horrible blow on Wednesday with news that former player Jeremy Giambi has passed away a the young age of 47.

Giambi’s agent, Joel Wolfe, announced his client’s passing. Per his statement, Giambi passed away at his parent’s home in Southern California. At this time, Giambi’s family requests that the public respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Jeremy Giambi dead at 47

A sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Royals back in 1996, Giambi made his MLB debut back in 1998. He spent two seasons with the Royals before being dealt to the Oakland Athletics to join his brother, Jason, in Northern California.

Giambi is best nown for his two-plus years in Oakland — hitting a career-high 20 homers while driving in 45 runs back in 2002. He last played for the Boston Red Sox back in 2003. All said, the San Jose native hit 52 homers and drove in 209 runs throughout the course of his six-year MLB career.

As for confirmation of Giambi’s death, the Athletics released a statement on social media.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.” Oakland Athletics statement (February 9, 2022)

Our thoughts go out to all of those impacted by the passing of Jeremy Giambi. It’s just the latest example of the MLB world being dealt a tragic hand.