Jaylin Lucas scores twice to lead Indiana’s rout of Indiana State

Jaylin Lucas rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns and Indiana’s two quarterbacks combined to throw for 344 yards as the Hoosiers defeated the visiting Indiana State Sycamores 41-7 in Bloomington, Ind., on Friday night.

Lucas scored on a pair of 25-yard runs in the first six-plus minutes of the game, and quarterback Tayven Jackson added a 10-yard touchdown burst late in the first quarter as Indiana built a lead that the FCS Sycamores were helpless to overcome.

Jackson went 18 of 21 passing for 236 yards, and teammate Brendan Sorsby completed 9 of 16 for 108 yards. The Hoosiers (1-1), who had 11 plays that gained at least 16 yards, finished with 558 total yards to 93 for the Sycamores (0-2).

Josh Henderson finished with 60 yards rushing and a fourth-quarter score, and Christian Turner added a 1-yard touchdown run for Indiana. Omar Cooper Jr. led the team with seven receptions for 101 yards.

Down 21-0 going into the second quarter with just 22 total yards, Indiana State’s offense showed signs of life.

The Sycamores went 67 yards, including 54 on the ground, to get to the Hoosiers’ 13-yard line. On fourth-and-8, however, Evan Olaes’ pass was intercepted in the end zone by Nicolas Toomer.

Then Indiana State’s defense did what its offense hadn’t done this season: score. Maddix Blackwell returned a fumble 75 yards after teammate Jack Sherman jarred the ball loose from Lucas. That play pulled the Sycamores to within 21-7 with two minutes left in the half.

The Hoosiers had enough time to add to their lead, going 10 plays before settling for Chris Freeman’s 28-yard field goal with 17 seconds to go for a 24-7 lead.

They had 340 yards in the half to 83 for the Sycamores.

Olaes went 3 of 9 passing for 21 yards.

